Gallery: Filippo Ganna unstoppable at Étoile de Bessèges

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) proved he’s more than a one-trick pony to score a blistering stage win at the Étoile de Bessèges on Saturday.
The Italian world time trial champion launched an unstoppable move inside the final 10km to drop his breakaway companions before motoring to the line, showing that he’s got the racecraft to equal his aero chops and huge watts.
Having proven at the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia last fall that he can win on tough mountainous days, Ganna suggested after the stage that GC could be his next ambition.
“In the next races we will see if I can be closer to victory in the general classification,” he after taking his win. “If I see that there is a more favorable race for my characteristics, flatter and with less elevation, I can try to target the GC.”
Ganna’s late move frustrated the sprinters who were looking to score a victory ahead of the final stage time trial Sunday. Overnight race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) finished in the peloton to retain the GC advantage and holds a 44-second lead going into the race’s short final test against the clock.
Ganna put the pace into the day’s early break of five.
Lotto-Soudal, EF- Nippo and Total Direct Energie were active in attempting to bring back the escape group.
The narrow streets and mazey towns of the Gard department of southern France helped the escape stay away until late in the stage.
“Top Ganna” showed the bunch who’s boss with a bullish victory.
Christopher Laporte and Pascal Ackermann took the bottom steps on the podium from a bunch kick.
Tim Wellens is well-placed to claim the overall at the final stage time trial Sunday.