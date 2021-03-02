Gallery: Faun-Ardèche Classic shows promising colors of spring in France

The Faun-Ardèche Classic is the first of a one-two punch of racing known as the Boucles Drôme Ardèche in the final weekend of February.

While the weather can be fickle, this year’s edition of the race was lucky enough to enjoy near-perfect conditions.

This race has seen top talent over its 21-year history, and with so many races being on hold for the current season, this year’s race was no exception.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana–Premier Tech), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama–FDJ), and the young American Quinn Simmons of Trek–Segafredo were in the mix and adding color at the end of a beautiful day of racing.

At the end of the day, Frenchman David Gaudu in his Groupama–FDJ colors just managed to barely outclass Clément Champoussin of AG2R-Citroën, and Brit phenom Hugh Carthy of EF Education–Nippo to take the win at this year’s race.