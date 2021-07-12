Become a Member

Gallery: Erin Huck’s Scott Spark 900 RC World Cup

Erin Huck just won the U.S. national cross-country championship. Now she's headed to the Tokyo Olympics.

Text by: Photos by: Alec Levy-O'Brien

Erin Huck stunned crowds at the 2021 mountain bike national championships in Winter Park when she crossed the finish line more than two minutes clear of runner-up Alexis Skarda.

Huck, a Scott-Shimano-Stans rider, is riding a 2021 Scott Spark 900 RC World Cup Contessa Signature equipped with plenty of goodies from brands such as Stages and Lizard Skins.

We took a closer look at her bike before the 2021 Olympian gets ready to head to Japan.

The Contessa Signature edition Scott Sparks have some fantastic paintwork.

Huck’s national-championship-winning bike sparkles in the evening light.

Huck’s 2021 Scott Spark 900 RC World Cup Contessa Signature.

The oil-slick bolts matched the frame’s paint job perfectly.

A titanium King Cage with oil-slick bolts keeps Huck’s bottles nice and secure.

Huck’s Stans Podium SRD wheels came wrapped in Maxxis Aspen tires and custom stickers.

Huck uses a Stages XTR crank power meter for instant power readings.

Looks like Huck is using a brand new (or extraordinarily clean) Shimano 12-speed drivetrain for her race!

Huck’s bike sports Lizard Skins DSP Grips, not very often do you see these out on the track.

Levers galore! Huck is utilizing the Scott Twin-Lock dropper lever combo.

Scott and Shimano branding cover most of the bare parts of the bike.

The new Fox Factory Transfer SL shines brightly on this machine.

An uncommon find: Project 321 hubs.

Huck uses Pro Bicycle Components’ Stealth Saddle to round it out.