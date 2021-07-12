Gallery: Erin Huck’s Scott Spark 900 RC World Cup

Erin Huck stunned crowds at the 2021 mountain bike national championships in Winter Park when she crossed the finish line more than two minutes clear of runner-up Alexis Skarda.

Huck, a Scott-Shimano-Stans rider, is riding a 2021 Scott Spark 900 RC World Cup Contessa Signature equipped with plenty of goodies from brands such as Stages and Lizard Skins.

We took a closer look at her bike before the 2021 Olympian gets ready to head to Japan.

