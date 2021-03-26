Gallery: Enve road bike

Enve now makes custom road bikes. You can read the full story in our feature today. In this gallery, you can take a closer look at the construction and custom paint details.
All the geometry save the steering elements are customizable.
Enve offers Race and All Road models, both with 35mm tire clearance.
A collaboration with Chris King — and building the bar/stem, frame, and fork in house — resulted in an ultra-clean front end.
The integrated computer/GoPro/light mount also hides the Shimano Di2 junction box and charging port.
Head-tube heights, along with other tube lengths, are customizable.
The Enve bar/stem has a bit of flare and drop shaping.
Shimano Di2 wiring and brake hoses run through the bar/stem and down through the head tube.
Enve is building and painting the custom frames in its Ogden, Utah facility.
Enve started work in earnest on the bike project two years ago.
Aside from the clean aesthetic, the seatmast allows for a bit of weight reduction and compliance tuning. The Di2 battery sits inside the seatmast.
Ogden is just north of Salt Lake City.