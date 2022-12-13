Gallery: Elite women take on the 2022 Cyclocross National Championship

On Sunday, the US Cyclocross National Championship returned to Hartford, Connecticut.
After a slow start, Clara Honsinger (EF Education–TIBCO–SVB) recovered to handily win her third consecutive title, leaving little doubt that she is the best American cyclocross racer of the moment.
Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) finished second after leading early and then trailing solo for most of the race, and Austin Killips (Nice Bikes) rounded out the podium holding off Hannah Arensman and Jenna Lingwood in a close battle for bronze.
VeloNews was on the ground to capture the action amid mud and snowfall.
Related:
Honsinger had time to go in for a round of high fives before posting up for her victory celebration Sunday.
Raylyn Nuss led the pack through the run ups on the first lap.
The course featured a couple slippery downhill sections that gave even seasoned bike handlers some trouble.
Austin Killips navigates a turn on the double run up section.
Honsinger celebrates her third straight national title.
The downhill portions after the run ups were treacherous.
Raylyn Nuss put up a solo pursuit of Honsinger after falling behind on the second lap.
Honsinger sizing up a drop in.
Killips had to stay focused during a tough battle for third.
Spectators came equipped with signs to support transgender athletes like Austin Killips.
The first lap saw Honsinger, nursing a cold and without recent race days in her legs, get off to a slow start.
Slippery conditions made it difficult to ride the downhill portions of the race.
Emily Werner finished in 10th.
Snow and mud necessitated extra deep cleaning after the race.
Honsinger exits the woods.
Honsinger is getting used to posting up in front of the photographers.
Honsinger riding across the top of a run up.
Nuss and Honsinger try to warm up in the snow after the race.