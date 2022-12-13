Gallery: Elite women take on the 2022 Cyclocross National Championship

On Sunday, the US Cyclocross National Championship returned to Hartford, Connecticut.

After a slow start, Clara Honsinger (EF Education–TIBCO–SVB) recovered to handily win her third consecutive title, leaving little doubt that she is the best American cyclocross racer of the moment.

Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) finished second after leading early and then trailing solo for most of the race, and Austin Killips (Nice Bikes) rounded out the podium holding off Hannah Arensman and Jenna Lingwood in a close battle for bronze.

VeloNews was on the ground to capture the action amid mud and snowfall.

