Gallery: Elisa Balsamo’s Cannondale gets a rainbow makeover

Just a week after winning the 2021 UCI world championships, Elisa Balsamo was on her Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Disc — with Ultegra Di2 — at the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Ahead of the race, she and her Valacar Travel & Service squad did course recon to test a variety of equipment configurations to dial in Balsamo’s ride for the historic day.

While Balsamo did not win — that honor went to former world champ Lizzie Deignan of Trek-Segafredo — she did finish the Paris-Roubaix Femmes, which less than half the field did, in her first race in the rainbow bands of the current world champion.