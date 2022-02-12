Gallery: Elia Viviani’s Pinarello Dogma F

The 33-year-old Elia Viviani has ridden a number of bikes in his 13-year WorldTour career, dating back to 2010 with Liquigas-Domo where he rode a Cannondale alongside teammates Peter Sagan, Ivan Basso, and Vincenzo Nibali. This year, he’s back with Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky) and back on a Pinarello Dogma.
Unlike some in the pro peloton who are still on the “old” Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed particularly with time trial bikes, Viviani’s 2022 Dogma F is equipped with the latest 12-speed Dura-Ace 9200, including the new Dura-Ace C60 tubeless wheels.
Viviani won stage 2 of the Tour de la Provence on this bike, with 54/40 chainrings, sprint shifters, Continental tubeless tires, and a pro-only derailleur hanger.
Elia Viviani handily took the first sprint stage of Provence ahead of Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
Viviani’s Pinarello Dogma F, built for a flat-finish day with 54/40 chainrings.
Like the 11-speed Di2, the 9200 group can be used with sprint shifters, the one-button satellites that move the derailleur in one direction. However, the 11-speed sprint shifters are incompatible with the new group, not because of functionality but due to a different diameter in the connecting wire.
Pinarello offers 16 different options of the integrated MOST bar/stem to make sure fit is dialed — and aerodynamics are optimized with integrated brake line routing.
Continental’s latest tubeless tire has proven popular with the pros, beginning quite notably at the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Simple stickers for both rider ID and seatpost-height marking.
Ineos Grenadiers run a non-stock derailleur hanger, which isn’t uncommon in the pro peloton. For consumer bikes, derailleur hangers are made of a softer material, intended to absorb impact in a crash to prevent your derailleur (or frame) from braking. The downside is that once your hanger is bent, your shifting will be off until you bend the hanger back. This isn’t a complicated process, but certainly one that can’t be accomplished in the heat of a race. So, many pro team use a stiffer derailleur hanger.
There is a bolted compartment on the underside of the MOST bar/stem to aid in brake line management. The new Dura-Ace 9200 group features wireless shifters (and derailleurs that are wired to a single battery inside the frame).
Viviani is still enjoying his time in the bunch, in his 13 season the WorldTour peloton.