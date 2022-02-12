Gallery: Elia Viviani’s Pinarello Dogma F

The 33-year-old Elia Viviani has ridden a number of bikes in his 13-year WorldTour career, dating back to 2010 with Liquigas-Domo where he rode a Cannondale alongside teammates Peter Sagan, Ivan Basso, and Vincenzo Nibali. This year, he’s back with Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky) and back on a Pinarello Dogma.

Unlike some in the pro peloton who are still on the “old” Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed particularly with time trial bikes, Viviani’s 2022 Dogma F is equipped with the latest 12-speed Dura-Ace 9200, including the new Dura-Ace C60 tubeless wheels.

Viviani won stage 2 of the Tour de la Provence on this bike, with 54/40 chainrings, sprint shifters, Continental tubeless tires, and a pro-only derailleur hanger.