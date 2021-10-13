Gallery: Eli Iserbyt’s custom Ridley X-Night

At jus 23 years old, Eli Iserbyt races with the confidence, skills, and palmares of a seasoned pro. His skills were on display at the 2021 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Waterloo, where he rode away from the field.

The Belgian ‘cross rider was the 2017-18 U23 European and world cyclocross champ and he’s currently the European elite men’s cyclocross champ. He’s been racing Ridley bikes for more than half a decade, and along the way has picked up a few custom bikes from the Belgian brand.

Here is the Ridley X-Night that Iserbyt is riding for the 2021-22 ‘cross season.