Gallery: Eli Iserbyt’s custom Ridley X-Night

At jus 23 years old, Eli Iserbyt races with the confidence, skills, and palmares of a seasoned pro. His skills were on display at the 2021 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Waterloo, where he rode away from the field.
The Belgian ‘cross rider was the 2017-18 U23 European and world cyclocross champ and he’s currently the European elite men’s cyclocross champ. He’s been racing Ridley bikes for more than half a decade, and along the way has picked up a few custom bikes from the Belgian brand.
Here is the Ridley X-Night that Iserbyt is riding for the 2021-22 ‘cross season.
The Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal team issue Ridley bikes are black, so Iserbyt’s blue-on-blue custom paint scheme is noticable.
The colors of the European ‘cross champ.
That Deda aero road bar held in place by a Deda stem looks all business.
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 is a go-to for many European ’cross riders, not just roadies.
This 170mm 46/39 Shimano Dura-Ace crank has already seen some action.
A threaded bottom bracket is usually a better bet than a press-fit option for cyclocross.
Seatstay clearance on the Ridley X-Night.
Iserbyt is 5’5″ (165cm), and Ridely manufacturers the X-Night in 41cm, 48cm, 56cm, and 58cm sizes. In previous seasons, Iserbyt was on a 48cm bike.
Whatever the Euro ‘cross champ is doing — on whatever size he’s riding — seems to work.
The Shimano eTube wire to the Dura-Ace rear derailleur is zip-tied to stay out of the way, so it does not get unplugged nor sheared accidentally.