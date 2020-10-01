Gallery: EF Pro Cycling’s new Palace-designed Cannondales

In partnership with skateboard brand Palace and Rapha clothing, Cannondale rolled out new Super Six and SystemSix graphics for the Giro d'Italia.

Text by: Photos by: Courtesy Cannondale

We’ve seen scores of bike designs over the years, but we’ve never seen a duck on a bike at the Giro d’Italia.

For the 2020 Giro, EF Pro Cycling is racing in Rapha kit and on Cannondale bikes with new designs by streetwear brand Palace. Palace, well known among the college-age-and-under set, has a triangular logo but also regularly uses a cheery cartoon duck in its designs.

Thus, EF Pro Cycling has new Cannondale Super Six and SystemSix bikes that are just ducky.

Take a look at the new designs below.

Palace is a streetwear brands with its roots in skateboarding.
The new bikes were detailed in the days leading up to the 2020 Giro d’Italia.
EF Pro Cycling is racing these SystemSix aero bikes as well as the Super Six at the Giro.