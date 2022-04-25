Gallery: DNA Cycling’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Erica Clevenger of DNA Pro Cycling won stage 5 and ended up second overall at the 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic.
The UCI Continental Team DNA women were racing on Cannondale SuperSix EVO with Enve, Shimano, Rotor, and CeramicSpeed components. While at first glance the bike looked to be the standard “Rapha” build offered by Cannondale, with an eye for more detail you can see this bike is anything but stock.
Also read: Tyler Stites’ Argon 18 Nitrogen Disc at the Redlands Bicycle Classic
Erica Clevenger’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Dura-Ace Di2 is not an “off the shelf” bike one can get at their local bike shop.
Clevenger runs her levers straight out, bucking the trend of rotating the shifters inwards.
Clevenger is not using Cannondale’s KNOT aero cockpit with internal routing, but her team mechanics still did an elegant job at routing wires and hoses into the bike’s head tube.
Another view of Erica Clevenger’s cockpit, with an FSA headset.
Details like the color-coordinated stem cap make her cockpit pop with color.
Shimano Dura-Ace brake calipers with Ultegra rotors assure Clevenger of excellent stopping power.
Enve SES wheels afford optimal aerodynamics with a relatively minor weight penalty.
The Shimano Dura-Ace caliper grabs the Dura-Ace rotor to slow Clevenger. A mix of Shimano middle- and top-end components is not unusual in the U.S. domestic pro ranks, where budget and parts availability force creativity amongst team mechanics.
Clevenger’s shifting handled by is Shimano Dura-Ace, and the CeramicSpeed Oversized Pulley Wheels that may eliminate a bit of drivetrain friction.
Clevenger is using a 52/36 chainring combination on a Rotor InPower crank — the Spanish brand’s power meter.
Arundel cages ensured Clevenger’s bottles stay on her bike when she was on less-than-perfect pavement.
A Prologo Dimension NDR perch for Clevenger.
Enve SES 4.5 wheels offered Clevenger a balance of aero advantage with minimal weight penalty, and also control on windier days.
The 25mm Enve SES tubeless tires are engineered by the Czech tire manufacturer Tufo. The tire design is optimized for aerodynamics, as well as engagement with the rim.