Gallery: DNA Cycling’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Erica Clevenger of DNA Pro Cycling won stage 5 and ended up second overall at the 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic.

The UCI Continental Team DNA women were racing on Cannondale SuperSix EVO with Enve, Shimano, Rotor, and CeramicSpeed components. While at first glance the bike looked to be the standard “Rapha” build offered by Cannondale, with an eye for more detail you can see this bike is anything but stock.

