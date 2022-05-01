Gallery: Custom cockpit shaping for Aleksandr Vlaslov’s Specialized Tarmac

Tour de Romandie champion Aleksandr Vlaslov raced in Switzerland with a few custom details on his bike that allowed him to get into a race-winning position.

Like the rest of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, Vlasov races a Specialized S-Works Tarmac. Unlike his teammates, he doesn’t use the stock Tarmac stem that integrates cleanly with the bike’s unique spacers, the top one of which features a channel for the brake hoses. His use of a PRO stem also means that he doesn’t have the integrated computer mount on the stem’s faceplate.

So, his mechanic team improvised with a file.

