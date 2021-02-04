Gallery: Continental squads battle with WorldTour teams in the Étoile de Bessèges

Under partially cloudy and sometimes rainy skies, the Étoile de Bessèges stage 2 rolled through the Gard department in southeast France.

EF Education-Nippo rider Michael Valgren did not start after a crash yesterday, and the second stage saw a few more riders take a tumble, including Edvald Boasson Hagen of Total Direct Énergie and Danny Van Poppel of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert.

But still, there were many smiles as racing continued.

At the end of the day, Timothy Dupont from the smaller Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles squad bested WorldTour sprinters, while Christophe Laporte of Cofidis continued to lead the overall.