Gallery: Comparing Cameron Wurf’s Pinarello Bolide time trial and triathlon bikes

Cameron Wurf of Ineos Grenadiers is the only WorldTour professional who also races in the top tier of long-course triathlons. On May 7, with his teammates at the Giro d’Italia, Wurf raced the rescheduled 2021 Ironman World Championships, in St. George, Utah.

Usually hosted in Kona, Hawaii in early October, Ironman was postponed in 2021 due to COVID concerns. The event consisted of a 4km (2.4mi) swim, a 180km (112mi) bike, and a 42.2km (26.2) run.

For Wurf, this new date and location meant adjusting his training schedule, and in the lead-up to this world championship event; he barely trained for the swim and did minimal run training, but his bike fitness was excellent.

Wurf was part of the Ineos Grenadiers squad that helped Dylan van Baarle to victory at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix.

Racing at the Ironman World Championships, Wurf looked at ease on the bike, effortlessly spinning up one of the climbs that shredded the legs of most of his competitors. Ultimately, the Australian finished in 18th place with a time of 8:30:30, some 40 minutes behind winner Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway.

Under the hot Utah sun, Wurf was aboard a special version of a Pinarello Bolide designed for triathlon, and which would be prohibited from use in a WorldTour event. While the UCI has plenty of rules about what is and is not permissible — a rider’s position on the bike, dimensions of tube sections, and more — the governing body for Ironman has fewer regulations, and so bikes are a lot more exotic.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two different bikes Cam Wurf uses when racing against the clock in a road cycling race, and when racing in an Ironman triathlon.