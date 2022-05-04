Gallery: Colnago’s latest TT1 prototype time trial bike unveiled ahead of the Giro d’Italia

Colnago today unveiled its new TT1 time trial bike, which UAE Team Emirates will race at the Giro d’Italia time trial in Budapest this weekend. This is Colnago’s first time trial bike with disc brakes.

Colnago’s previous time trial bike, the K.One, served as the foundation for the creation of the TT1.

Tadej Pogacar used the K.One to win the final 2020 Tour de France time trial and thus the overall that year.

Colnago used computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to build the early 3D models, then went into the wind tunnel at the Politecnico di Milano University to further fine tune the design. Colnago also worked with UAE riders on the bike.

The Colnago TT1 is still technically a prototype in terms of UCI classification. Normally, the UCI approval for teams racing bikes requires the machines to be for sale to consumers. That step can be waived by the UCI if the brand is close to making the bike available — although even that process can be stretched out, as we have seen with Cannondale’s latest unnamed time trial bike, which has been listed as a prototype for a year now.

Colnago says the TT1 will go on sale this fall.

“UAE Team Emirates is our top priority and we are focused on doing our best to contribute to their performances,” Colnago CEO Nicola Rosin said in a press release. “The TT1 is both rich in technological advancements and aesthetically appealing, therefore in line with the Colnago brand, always looking to create iconic and desirable bikes.”