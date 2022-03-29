Gallery: Clara Honsinger’s EF Education-TIBCO-SVB Cannondale SuperSix EVO

North American racing fans are accustomed to seeing two-time U.S. cyclocross champ in red, white and blue on a red, white and blue Cannondale, but this spring in Belgium, Honsinger is pink on pink, down to her customized Bont shoes, and, at Gent-Wevelgem, the presentation carpet, too.

Here’s a look at her 2022 Cannondale SuperSix EVO in the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB livery.