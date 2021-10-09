Gallery: Clara Honsinger’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE

U.S. national cyclocross champion Clara Honsinger will take the start at Sunday’s World Cup aboard a custom-painted new Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE.
Honsinger has three nearly identical Cannondales with a few eye-catching customizations, including 3D-printed chain keepers.
She took an active role in designing the paint scheme, which was inspired by the Cascade mountains and an Oregon beer.
While the red, white, and blue paint on this particular bike hints at the owner, the labeling makes it clear.
Honsinger is an Oregon native, and these Cascade peaks remind her of home. Mount Rainier is a stratovolcano in Washington State, Mount Hood is a stratovolcano in Oregon (and the tallest peak in the state), and Mount Shasta is a stratovolcano in Northern California.
Like many pros, Honsinger has several identical bikes. The numbers on them help her and her mechanics identify which bike is which.
Honsinger has two bikes set up for racing. A third bike is set up for training, and has a few extras like road tires, a power meter, and additional bottle cages.
There’s plenty of clearance for mud on the new SuperSix EVO SE, which Cannondale has launched as a gravel/cyclocross bike.
Star-spangled detailing on the inside of the fork blades, and flowers are emblazoned on the outside of the blades.
Honsinger took an active roll in designing the paint scheme. She said it was inspired by the labeling on a can of lager. Care to guess which Oregon-based beer she was drinking that as the inspiration for this unique scheme? (Hint: the name rhymes with Vamoots.)
A SRAM Dub bottom bracket holds a 170mm, 38-tooth SRAM Red crank in place. Note that not all of Honsinger’s bikes have power meters on them.
Cannondale designed and 3D-printed a chain keeper for team bikes. Should it break, it’s very easy to swap in a new one.
Challenge Baby Limus tubular tires are a favorite among pro racers. These tires have not yet seen any action.
No detail is overlooked. Not even the inside of the seatstays which are painted similarly to the inside of the fork blades.
Zipp is a sibling brand of SRAM, and also a Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com equipment partner.
The Prologo Dimension AGX saddle is a stock component on the Cannondale SuperSix Evo.
Honsinger uses a Garmin Edge 530 to guide training and record data when racing.