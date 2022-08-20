Gallery: Chris Froome gets a custom-painted Factor Ostro VAM for Vuelta a España

Chris Froome will ride a phoenix through the Vuelta a España.
Israel-Premier Tech and Factor Bikes unleashed a special-edition Ostro VAM road frame for Froome to take for a spin through the 21st grand tour of his career.
Featuring pink, yellow, and red flashes on a black frame, Froome’s blinged-out bike nods toward his rare achievement of winning GC across all three of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.
The story of Froome’s horror crash in 2019 and his long comeback from a swath of injuries is well told.
A phoenix motif nodding to the “from the ashes” myth streaks through Froome’s custom-painted frame. An “if you fall, dare to rise again” message embellishes the top tube of Froome’s road bike for what will be his eighth Vuelta appearance.
“It’s no secret that the Vuelta is one of my favorite races on the calendar, and I can’t wait to get back to racing on the roads of Spain,” Froome said ahead of the race.
The Ostro VAM is Factor’s all-round race machine.
After the opening TTT on Friday, Froome switched to the lightweight and aero rig for the Vuelta’s first road stage out of Dutch tongue-twister ‘s-Hertogenbosch. The stealthy black frame is built out with Shimano Dura-Ace, Black Inc, and Rotor components.
Froome’s horror crash in 2019 left him a shattered leg and hip and put him in and out of injury wards and rehab rooms for years. It was just a crucial a chapter of his illustrious career as the three-straight yellow jerseys or the historic ride over the Finstre that secured his 2018 Giro title.
Few would ever have predicted the 37-year-old would finish third on the Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France last month.
“Where I’ve come from over the last three years, battling back from my accident to finish third on one of the hardest stages in the Tour, I can be really happy with that,” he said of his phoenix-like rise on the Alpe.
The Ostro VAM is Factor’s all-around race bike. Israel-Premier Tech builds it out with Shimano Dura-Ace, Black Inc wheels and cockpit, and Maxxis High Road tires.
Froome chose a 54/42 chainset for the near-pan flat second stge of the Vuelta a España. Rotor’s Aldhlu cranks and INspider power meter supply Froome the data.
Froome rolled out for stage 2 of the Vuelta on a stage-hunting mission as teammate Michael Woods targets GC.
Pink for the Giro, yellow for the Tour, red for the Vuelta. Geddit?
Froome worked on the phoenix design with Factor Bikes creative director Jay Gundzi.
