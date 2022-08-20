Gallery: Chris Froome gets a custom-painted Factor Ostro VAM for Vuelta a España

Chris Froome will ride a phoenix through the Vuelta a España.

Israel-Premier Tech and Factor Bikes unleashed a special-edition Ostro VAM road frame for Froome to take for a spin through the 21st grand tour of his career.

Featuring pink, yellow, and red flashes on a black frame, Froome’s blinged-out bike nods toward his rare achievement of winning GC across all three of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

The story of Froome’s horror crash in 2019 and his long comeback from a swath of injuries is well told.

A phoenix motif nodding to the “from the ashes” myth streaks through Froome’s custom-painted frame. An “if you fall, dare to rise again” message embellishes the top tube of Froome’s road bike for what will be his eighth Vuelta appearance.

“It’s no secret that the Vuelta is one of my favorite races on the calendar, and I can’t wait to get back to racing on the roads of Spain,” Froome said ahead of the race.

The Ostro VAM is Factor’s all-round race machine.

After the opening TTT on Friday, Froome switched to the lightweight and aero rig for the Vuelta’s first road stage out of Dutch tongue-twister ‘s-Hertogenbosch. The stealthy black frame is built out with Shimano Dura-Ace, Black Inc, and Rotor components.