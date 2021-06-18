Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gallery: Chloé Dygert’s Canyon Speedmax

A close up look at 2021 national time trial champion's bike.

Text by: Photos by: Casey B. Gibson

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Chloé Dygert stamped her authority at the 2021 USA national time trial championships winning by nearly half a minute.

The 24-year-old will be traveling to Tokyo later in the year to race in the women’s team pursuit on the track, the road race, the individual time trial on the road.

Here’s a close-up look at the Canyon-SRAM rider’s national championship-winning Canyon Speedmax time trial bike.

The Canyon Speedmax is Dygert’s team-issue bike, fitted with SRAM Red eTap drivetrain, a Zipp 858 NSW front wheel, a Zipp Super 9 rear disc wheel, Schwalbe tires, a Fizik Donna saddle, and Wahoo pedals.

The Speedmax cockpit will help Dygert keep her forearms tucked in and aero. The padding on the arm rests is minimal, but is all that is needed.

The shape of the underside of the bar extensions is all about aerodynamics, and were designed to work with for the shape of Dygert’s arms when she’s riding the bike.

The front of the bike is low-profile, and Dygert knows well how to keep in the most aerodynamic—narrow—position.

Dygert is not using oversized pulley wheels, opting for a factory spec on the SRAM Red rear derailleur.

Dygert can push a 54/41 chainring combination.

The Fizik Donna saddle provides a no-slip contact point for Dygert.

Schwalbe Pro One tires wrap the Zipp Super 9 disc.

Horizontal sections of the bike — like the seat tube and bottom bracket clusters — have been shaped to reduce drag.

The front brake caliper mount is fixed to an aerodynamically shaped attachment point on the left fork blade.

Wahoo Speedplay pedals offer some of the greatest range of float, which may be attractive for Dygert, who had surgery on her left leg as a result of a crash at the 2020 UCI world championships.

The dimpled surface on the underside of the pedal is much like the surface of a golf ball and has been tested to reduce aerodynamic drag. They are also some of the lightest pedals available.