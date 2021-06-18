Gallery: Chloé Dygert’s Canyon Speedmax

Chloé Dygert stamped her authority at the 2021 USA national time trial championships winning by nearly half a minute.

The 24-year-old will be traveling to Tokyo later in the year to race in the women’s team pursuit on the track, the road race, the individual time trial on the road.

Here’s a close-up look at the Canyon-SRAM rider’s national championship-winning Canyon Speedmax time trial bike.