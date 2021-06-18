Gallery: Chloé Dygert’s Canyon Speedmax

Chloé Dygert stamped her authority at the 2021 USA national time trial championships winning by nearly half a minute.
The 24-year-old will be traveling to Tokyo later in the year to race in the women’s team pursuit on the track, the road race, the individual time trial on the road.
Here’s a close-up look at the Canyon-SRAM rider’s national championship-winning Canyon Speedmax time trial bike.
The Canyon Speedmax is Dygert’s team-issue bike, fitted with SRAM Red eTap drivetrain, a Zipp 858 NSW front wheel, a Zipp Super 9 rear disc wheel, Schwalbe tires, a Fizik Donna saddle, and Wahoo pedals.
The Speedmax cockpit will help Dygert keep her forearms tucked in and aero. The padding on the arm rests is minimal, but is all that is needed.
The shape of the underside of the bar extensions is all about aerodynamics, and were designed to work with for the shape of Dygert’s arms when she’s riding the bike.
The front of the bike is low-profile, and Dygert knows well how to keep in the most aerodynamic—narrow—position.
Dygert is not using oversized pulley wheels, opting for a factory spec on the SRAM Red rear derailleur.
Dygert can push a 54/41 chainring combination.
The Fizik Donna saddle provides a no-slip contact point for Dygert.
Schwalbe Pro One tires wrap the Zipp Super 9 disc.
Horizontal sections of the bike — like the seat tube and bottom bracket clusters — have been shaped to reduce drag.
The front brake caliper mount is fixed to an aerodynamically shaped attachment point on the left fork blade.
Wahoo Speedplay pedals offer some of the greatest range of float, which may be attractive for Dygert, who had surgery on her left leg as a result of a crash at the 2020 UCI world championships.
The dimpled surface on the underside of the pedal is much like the surface of a golf ball and has been tested to reduce aerodynamic drag. They are also some of the lightest pedals available.