Gallery: Chloé Dygert returns to the track on Canyon Speedmax Track

After two years sidelined by injuries and illness, American track and road cycling star Chloé Dygert has returned to the track.

The 25-year-old hit the boards at the 7-Eleven Velodrome in Colorado Springs aboard the new Canyon Speedmax Track that Team USA’s endurance squads raced at the UCI Track World Championships earlier this year.

Dygert is using this time to ease back into training while also getting acquainted with the futuristic new bike, which she had set up with custom Wattbike aero bars in pink.

VeloNews got a closer look during her recent training session.

With reporting and photos from Casey Gibson.