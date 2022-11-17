Gallery: Chloé Dygert returns to the track on Canyon Speedmax Track

After two years sidelined by injuries and illness, American track and road cycling star Chloé Dygert has returned to the track.
The 25-year-old hit the boards at the 7-Eleven Velodrome in Colorado Springs aboard the new Canyon Speedmax Track that Team USA’s endurance squads raced at the UCI Track World Championships earlier this year.
Dygert is using this time to ease back into training while also getting acquainted with the futuristic new bike, which she had set up with custom Wattbike aero bars in pink.
VeloNews got a closer look during her recent training session.
With reporting and photos from Casey Gibson.
Chloe Dygert training at the 7Eleven Velodrome in Colorado Springs.
Coach Gary Sutton, mechanic Jason Macom, and Dygert go over her first session back on the track.
Dygert was trying out custom pink Wattbike aero bars during this session.
Coach Gary Sutton moto pacing Chloé Dygert during her first session back on the track.
Dygert is very happy to be back on the track and working with USA Cycling Endurance coach Gary Sutton.
The Canyon Speedmax Track is still in the development stage, so unless you are a world-class athlete, you’ll have to wait a bit to get one.
Chloe Dygert goes over her first workout with USA Cycling Endurance coach Gary Sutton.