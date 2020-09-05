Gallery: Celebrating the Tour de France in the punishing Pyrenees

Text by: Photos by: James Startt

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

I’ve been waiting days for the 2020 Tour de France to enter the Pyrénées, as I knew Saturday’s stage 8 would be a spectacular day visually, and likely a telling day for the GC contenders. I was not left disappointed.

Skipping the start today, I went straight up to the Port de Balès, one of my absolutely favorite climbs. It is a remote and rustic climb, and is always special. I’ve followed Alberto Contador, as he avoided cattle crossing while training here. And I seen some great racing here. Today I just wanted to get up early and hang out with the fans before the publicity caravan came by.

Related:

Then I followed the caravan down and then up the Col de Peyresourde. For those curious about crowd attendance in this year’s Tour, the fans flocked to the mountains today in what can only be described as true Tour spirit. Despite restrictions on motor vehicles, thousands rode or walked up this climb in an effort to see the favorite riders pass. Some camped in the valley the night before while others just drove to the as close as they could before grabbing their bikes.

And few were disappointed when the riders charged by. French rider Nans Peters was the first to enter the arena that was the final kilometer of this key climb. And Primož Roglič, Adam Yates and the other favorites also got a hearty cheer.

But the biggest applause went to French rider Benoit Cosnefroy, who has been defending the polka-dot jersey for much of the first week. Jumping into the early breakaway, he once again grabbed king of the mountain points on the early climbs before sitting up. Savoring the final kilometer of the Peyresourde, he then got the crowd to do a stadium wave Tour de France style. Needless to say that was real crowd pleaser, not to mention a fitting way to finish off the day.

01stg08_Café
Saturday’s 140-kilometer stage began in Cazères, and fans lined up early along the route to see the peloton.
02stg08_Porte
The publicity caravan is much smaller this year due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, yet fans still came out to see it pass.
03stg08_Porte
The publicity caravan climbs the high mountains of the Pyrenees, just as the riders do.
12stg08_Porte
This year’s Tour de France is overshadowed by uncertainty and emotion. For some, simply coming out was reason to celebrate.
04stg08_Fans
The fans along the route today had to walk or ride to the top of the peaks, as organizers forbade cars and motorhomes from driving up.
05stg08_leaders
The battle started early, on the slopes of the Col de Menté.
06stg08_Peters
Stage winner Nans Peters held off his chasers on the Col de Peyresourde.
07stg08_powless
American Neilson Powless was active in the day’s breakaway and finished fifth on the day.
00stg08_Cosnefroy02_tdf2020
Benoit Cosnefroy continued his hold on the polka-dot jersey, to the delight of French fans.
08stg08_Yates_tdf2020
Adam Yates mounted a focused defense of the yellow jersey, despite being dropped early on the Peyresourde.
09stg08_Kragh
Soren Kragh Anderson rode in the day’s breakaway.
10stg08_peloton
Despite the safety precautions for COVID-19, crowds were sizable on the route’s soaring climbs.
11stg08_Pyreenées
It felt like just another Tour de France stage, with fanfare, a tough course, and a thrilling battle.