Gallery: Caleb Ewan’s Ridley Noah Fast Disc

The most recent winner of a Giro d’Italia stage is not on Campagnolo’s most recent groupset. But he does have a couple of neat tricks like extended thumb shifters for better access from the drops.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) won stage 5 of the Giro on Campagnolo’s 11-speed Super Record EPS group, not its latest 12-speed offering. Ewan likes the 27-tooth cog, team officer Philippe Maerten said, and that’s not an option on any of the newer 12-speed cassettes. Up front, Ewan uses a 54/39 crankset with an SRM power meter.

Of course, saying Ewan is not on the latest equipment is a bit of an overstatement, as it only applies to the groupset. His Ridley Noah Fast Disc frameset is top of the line, and the Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 60 wheels were just released. While tubeless tires have been used before in grand tours, their presence is still notable as many teams still use tubulars.

Standing 5’5″ and sprinting in an incredibly low position, Owen requires a small bike. In the past, he has used a stock XS frame (which is roughly a 52cm). His mechanic told our photographer James Startt that he is riding a custom machine that is closer to a 49cm. Comparing and measuring from photos of both bikes seems to support this, but I have asked Maerten for confirmation and will add that information here as soon as I receive it.

Similarly, I have asked Campagnolo for information on the thumb shifters, and will amend the text here as soon as possible.

Please note that Ewan’s bike was shot a few days before his stage win, and team mechanics have since put on new bar tape.

Check out Startt’s photos below for a closer look.