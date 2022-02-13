Gallery: Bryan Coquard’s De Rosa Marek

The Italian bike-maker De Rosa has the SK Pininfarina aero bike, but Cofidis sprinter Bryan Coquard chooses to race on the Marek 2022 Disc, an all-around race bike.

On Saturday, he won stage 3 of the Tour de la Provence in a long, grinding sprint, ahead of world road champion Julian Alaphilippe and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna.

Take a look at his bike dressed in Campagnolo EPS below.

Related bike galleries from the Tour de la Provence: