Gallery: Bryan Coquard’s De Rosa Marek

The Italian bike-maker De Rosa has the SK Pininfarina aero bike, but Cofidis sprinter Bryan Coquard chooses to race on the Marek 2022 Disc, an all-around race bike.
On Saturday, he won stage 3 of the Tour de la Provence in a long, grinding sprint, ahead of world road champion Julian Alaphilippe and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna.
Take a look at his bike dressed in Campagnolo EPS below.
Bryan Coquard rides a De Rosa Marek 22 Disc.
Ugo De Rosa started building bikes in his shop in 1953, and went on to construct bikes for the likes of Eddy Merckx and Francesco Moser among scores of other riders. His legacy continues in the WorldTour today.
In the 1970s, many pro riders rode bikes built by De Rosa; some were branded De Rosa, and others were not.
The electronic Campagnolo Super Record EPS group uses the same shape and shifting logic as the Italian mechanical group.
Campy’s distinctive thumb shifter is a button on EPS.
Vision’s Metron bar/stem features an integrated top cap, and a tidy hidden mount for Coquard’s Wahoo Elemnt Bolt.
Coquard has a 56/44 Super Record crank with an SRM power meter.
Coquard was first across the line on stage 3, but Cofidis has Victor Lafay as its headlining rider (with number 41) at the Tour de la Provence.
Vive la France. A Michelin tubular is glued to a Corima WS Black, which has a 58mm tall carbon rim.
In an interesting, grinding finish, Coquard overpowered Alaphilippe and Ganna, with sprinter Arnaud Démare and climber Nairo Quintana in fifth and sixth.