Gallery: Big stars and big prizes at first-ever Into The Lion’s Den criterium

Downtown Sacramento played host to the first-ever Into The Lion’s Den criterium Saturday, and Olivia Ray and race host Justin Williams were the first to take the winner’s checks.

The event was the first of a new series organized by L39ion of Los Angeles as the team looks to promote inclusion in cycling with its new city- and region-based team format.

With a bank-busting $100,000 prize purse split 50-50 between the men’s and women’s races up for grabs, the race attracted an all-star startlist. Riders from L39ion and other domestic teams bumped shoulders with racers from Women’s WorldTour squads Liv Racing, DSM and SD-Worx in the women’s race, while race host L39ion packed the field in the men’s.

Photographer Kit Karzen was there to capture the action.