Gallery: Big stars and big prizes at first-ever Into The Lion’s Den criterium

Downtown Sacramento played host to the first-ever Into The Lion’s Den criterium Saturday, and Olivia Ray and race host Justin Williams were the first to take the winner’s checks.
The event was the first of a new series organized by L39ion of Los Angeles as the team looks to promote inclusion in cycling with its new city- and region-based team format.
With a bank-busting $100,000 prize purse split 50-50 between the men’s and women’s races up for grabs, the race attracted an all-star startlist. Riders from L39ion and other domestic teams bumped shoulders with racers from Women’s WorldTour squads Liv Racing, DSM and SD-Worx in the women’s race, while race host L39ion packed the field in the men’s.
Photographer Kit Karzen was there to capture the action.
Pre-race scenes: Ayesha McGowan (Liv), left, and Coryn Labecki (DSM), right, were among many pros in the women’s field.
Pre-race scenes: That feeling when you’ve organized a potentially game-changing new race series.
Racing took place Saturday in downtown Sacramento, California.
Rally Cycling sent six riders to Sacramento and came away with a win from Kiwi champ Olivia Ray.
He organized the race, now he’s gone won the thing. Justin Williams outsprinted Luke Lamperti to win the opening round of the series.
Huge cardboard cutout of Justin Williams’ face? Check.
U.S. national criterium champion Kendall Ryan missed out on the top step but looked happy enough with second-place.
Big prizes need big checks, right?
$15,000 winning haul for the men, $15,000 for the women.
‘Recovery’ drinks.