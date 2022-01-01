Gallery: Best cycling photos from 2021

While I spend a large part of each season on the back of a motorcycle, portraiture has become one of my favorite subjects, and in particular, a series focusing on historic champions that I have been doing over the past couple of years. During this project, I have photographed Freddy Maertens on numerous occasions. Freddy was one of the biggest champions ever to ride a bicycle, and as I have learned, is just a jewel of a guy. Earlier this year while chatting he mentioned that he was good friends with Peter Sagan, and often met with him around the Tour of Flanders weekend. I told him instantly that I wanted to document this friendship. As Flanders approached I called Peter’s press officer and asked about the chances of getting the two together before Flanders. I knew it would not be easy considering that Peter was one of the pre-race favorites and, well, we were in the time of Covid. But the answer was simple. “If it is for Freddy we will do it.” I have rarely been so nervous before a photo session. Sure, I knew both Peter and Freddy well, but I only had a few minutes to work and so many things can go wrong during a photo session. But, as I looked back over the images, I knew I had gotten what I sought after, a dignified portrait of two big champions and two friends.