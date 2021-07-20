Gallery: Belgian Waffle Ride San Diego 2021

Race promoter Michael Marckx did not create Belgian Waffle Ride as a gravel event. Instead, he positioned BWR as a European-style one-day classic — but one that just happened to be in San Diego, California, with dirt roads and singletrack instead of cobblestones.

Fast forward to 2021, however, and BWR is a mainstay on the gravel circuit. Indeed, it is a Monument of Gravel, as voted on by top gravel racers and other race promoters.

This year, there are four Belgian Waffle Rides around the country, but the original is still the big one.

This year, the pro men and women each had their own field — a notable departure from most all-together-now gravel races — followed by USAC category fields.

You can read Fred Dreier’s reports on the women’s and men’s races, but first take a visual stroll through the expert lens of Jake Orness, who captured so much of the action at Belgian Waffle Ride San Diego.