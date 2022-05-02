Gallery: Belgian Waffle Ride men’s race action

The eleventh edition of Belgian Waffle Ride California came down to a mix of professional road, mountain bike, cyclocross, and, yes, gravel racers.

Alexey Vermeulen, a former WorldTour rider with LottoNL-Jumbo, scored a big gravel win after a couple of seasons of knocking on the door.

Related:

Vermeulen now races gravel, mountain bike, and road with the Jukebox team that also includes Ashton Lambie and Phil Gaimon.

Pro South African mountain biker Matt Beers was second, and American road professional Griffin Easter was third.

Enjoy the gallery of the men’s action at BWR California.