Gallery: Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City

Stan’s-Pivot teammates Keegan Swenson and Rose Grant won the Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City.

In addition to the overall competitions for the 78-mile Wafer and the 125-mile Waffle races, Belgian Waffle Ride also had a few inter-race competitions, including King/Queen of the Dirt, and King/Queen of the Mountain, and Sprinter, each Strava-based for the lowest cumulative time on three segments.

Promoter Michael Marckx took a number of precautions, including requiring masks for all participants for certain areas: the start/finish, all the feed zones, and the neutral 4-mile rollout at the start.

The inaugural Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City was held in southwest Utah Saturday. Some 800 riders were registered for the event, certainly the largest gravel event since Covid-19 brought the U.S. cycling world to a standstill back in March.

Most riders on hand were happy to take the start line - any start line - for an event this year. Photo: Jake Orness

Riders roll out in masks from Cedar City. Photo: Jake Orness

After a neutral four miles, the race opened up on a rolling gravel road with thick dust obscuring visibility for all but the front riders. Photo: Jake Orness

Two tunnels marked the end of the neutral zone - and an extreme funneling of the field. Photo: Jake Orness

Women's winner Rose Grant wasn't keen on the start format, and gradually rode her way to the front of the race.

A lead group of seven formed after men's winner Keegan Swenson set a hard pace on the first major climb of the day.

The field quickly shattered, but riders sought out company wherever they could.

The lead group worked smoothly together, said race organizer Michael Marckx, who followed the race with photographers in an ATV.

Pete Stetina won the 2019 BWR, and was gunning for the win on Saturday.

Roadie turned gravel pro TJ Eisenhart placed 10th on the day.

Alexey Vermeulen (Bianchi-Shimano-ENVE) rode to third.

Race official vehicles are a little different in Utah.

BWR was winner Rose Grant's first gravel race. Not too shabby a start.

Second-placed Kathy Pruitt's knees tell part of the tale of her day.