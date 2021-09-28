Gallery: Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City

Whitney Allison and Pete Stetina took the 2021 edition of Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City in Utah this weekend, and a handful of excellent photographers were out on course to catch the action.

Belgian Waffle Ride began in 2011 in San Diego, when Michael Marckx brought to life his vision of a Euro-style spring classic that tackled multiple dirt sectors in place of cobbled sections. He never meant it to be a gravel race. But fast forward to today, and BWR has helped define gravel racing worldwide, and has blossomed into four events, with North Carolina (Aug. 21), Utah (Sept. 25) and Kansas (Oct. 31) joining the original California race.