Gallery: Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville

The Belgian Waffle Ride flag flew high over the grounds of Lake Kanuga in western North Carolina last weekend as the San Diego-based race promoter held its first bike race east of the Mississippi.

Read also: Course preview: Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville serves up Appalachian punishment

BWR Asheville, the second in the BWR Tripel Crown series, featured the event’s trademark three distances, as well as waffles at the start and beer at the finish. The courses featured a mixture of paved and off-road terrain in the spirit of a Belgian Spring Classic.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe won the women’s Waffle race, ahead of fellow pros Flavia Oliveira and Tiffany Cromwell. Ian Boswell outclimbed the men’s field on a steep paved ascent 10 miles from the finish.