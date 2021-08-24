Become a Member

Gallery: Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville

On Saturday August 21, the Belgian Waffle Ride debuted a new event in the rolling hills outside of Asheville, North Carolina.

Text by: Photos by: BWR photo pool

The Belgian Waffle Ride flag flew high over the grounds of Lake Kanuga in western North Carolina last weekend as the San Diego-based race promoter held its first bike race east of the Mississippi.

BWR Asheville, the second in the BWR Tripel Crown series, featured the event’s trademark three distances, as well as waffles at the start and beer at the finish. The courses featured a mixture of paved and off-road terrain in the spirit of a Belgian Spring Classic.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe won the women’s Waffle race, ahead of fellow pros Flavia Oliveira and Tiffany Cromwell. Ian Boswell outclimbed the men’s field on a steep paved ascent 10 miles from the finish.

 

 

Photo: BWR photo pool

1,500 riders participated across the three distances — Waffle, Wafer, and Wanna — of the inaugural Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Race staff and volunteers put out hot waffles and coffee at 5:30 a.m. on race day.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Tiffany Cromwell of Canyon-SRAM placed third in the race, her second gravel event in a new 2021 calendar.

Photo: BWR photo pool

The Waffle course featured 65 percent paved and 35 percent off-road terrain. Turns were well-marked.

Photo: BWR photo pool

A group of elite men, including Ian Boswell, Russell Finsterwald, and Kerry Werner rode together the entire day until a steep paved climb shattered the group nearly 90 miles into the race.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Sofia Gomez Villafañe in a chase group. The Clif Pro Team mountain biker won the women’s race handily.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Heavy rains blanketed the region in the week leading up to the race, resulting in some last-minute route adjustments. Ultimately, the Waffle course was shortened by four miles and lost 400 feet.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Third-place finisher Brennan Wertz attempted an attack on the last gravel sector on the day.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Title sponsor Sierra Nevada provided plenty of off-the-bike options at the event venue, Kanuga Lake.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Live results were provided by the timing service OmniGo.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Flavia Oliveira took second on the day. The 39-year-old raced on a borrowed bike because hers was held up in transit.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Brennan Wertz signs a helmet while second-place rider Adam Roberge (Scuderia Pinarello) massaged an intense cramp at the finish line.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Heavy rain fell during the women’s podium presentation.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Big bottles of beer for the top five finishers which included Roberge, Boswell, and Wertz.

Photo: BWR photo pool

Riders persevered through heavy rains to complete the race and cross the finish line.