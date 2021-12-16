Gallery: Behind the fences at the 2021 ‘cross nationals

The 2021 USA Cycling national cyclocross championships culminated with some great singlespeed racing on Saturday, and premier events on Sunday.

After rain and wind softened and then battered the region on Friday night, young riders and then singlespeeders took on the Cantigny Park course.

Sunday’s championship racing saw juniors, U23, and elite racers take on the most challenging conditions of the week.

Here’s a look behind the scenes.