Gallery: At home with Robbie Douangpanya of HiFi Wheels

HiFi Sound Cycling Components started in Portland, Oregon in 2013 to design and build wheels that performed well but weren’t astronomically priced. Early HiFi products years ago included a carbon tubeless road wheel and a thru-axle cyclocross tubular.
Fast forward to 2020, and HiFi is hand-building road, mountain, and gravel/cyclocross wheels like the $600 ReMix Tape Disc aluminum set I have been testing.
I recently visited one of HiFi’s principals, Robbie Douangpanaya, at his home in my old hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he showed off his collection of bike and wheels.
Robbie Douangpanya is one of the principals behind HiFi Wheels. He lives and rides in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
HiFi’s LP Anti-Flutter 55mm with custom roadrunner graphics — a nod to New Mexico’s state bird.
Robbie likes bikes. (Who amongst us doesn’t?) And he has the vision and means to trick out his bikes with custom, matching details.
Go big or go home.
Just a sampling of Robbie’s fleet. And yes, each bike gets HiFi detailing to match.
Douangpanya has a number of bikes from McGovern, a small builder in Nevada.
More New Mexican pride.
HiFi has a handful of cyclocross and gravel options, from $600 alloy hoops up to $1,900 carbon sets.
The EP Anti-Flutter 38 carbon set comes in tubeless and tubular options.
Custom bar tape to match? Natch.
Do your wheel nipples match your paint? Robbie’s do.
Note the one-piece Syncros bar/stem on this guy.
Douangpanya with one of his Boltcutters before a gravel ride.
Boltcutter Cycles makes gravel, cyclocross and road bikes in Salt Lake City.
The new ReMix Tape Disc alloy clinchers are on this Boltcutter.
Former pro Chris McGovern builds bikes in Nevada City, California.
Of course the man has his own name stickers.
Ingrid Components’ Pop Crankset is from Italy.
Robbie is riding the new Cava tires on his Hootenanny 27.5 wheels.
You wouldn’t know it looking at his garden, but Albuquerque is actually in a desert.
One bike that isn’t Robbie’s… This is my tester Allied Able with Robbie’s ReMix Tape Disc tubeless wheels on it.
The 1,660g ReMix Tape Discs wheels are straight-ahead 24-spoke wheels that have stood up to all manner of abuse thus far.
Reflective graphics? Yep, HiFi will do that.