Gallery: At home with Robbie Douangpanya of HiFi Wheels

HiFi Sound Cycling Components started in Portland, Oregon in 2013 to design and build wheels that performed well but weren’t astronomically priced. Early HiFi products years ago included a carbon tubeless road wheel and a thru-axle cyclocross tubular.

Fast forward to 2020, and HiFi is hand-building road, mountain, and gravel/cyclocross wheels like the $600 ReMix Tape Disc aluminum set I have been testing.

I recently visited one of HiFi’s principals, Robbie Douangpanaya, at his home in my old hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he showed off his collection of bike and wheels.