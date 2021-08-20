Gallery: Ashton Lambie’s world-record day at the track

American Ashton Lambie this week set a world record in the individual pursuit, breaking the 4-minute barrier for the 4km effort at a velodrome at altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Photographer Kit Karzen was there to document the effort, and his work is below.

