Gallery: Arnaud Démare’s Giro-stage-winning Lapierre Aircode DRS

Lapierre has been the stalwart bike sponsor of the Française des Jeux cycling team since 2002, and on Wednesday the French bike brand got to celebrate a Giro d’Italia stage win thanks to Arnaud Démare who’s racing with Groupama-FDJ colors.

Démare piloted Lapierre’s Airdcode DRS with a complete Shimano build, Continental tubeless tires, and Lapierre’s new integrated cockpit.

Like so many Shimano bikes in the WorldTour right now, Démare’s machine has a complete 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 group — but with a direct mount in place of the derailleur hanger and a 9150 crank with power meter.

