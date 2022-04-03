Gallery: Annemiek van Vleuten’s Canyon Aeroad

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) did everything she could do put herself into position to defend her title at the 2022 Tour of Flanders. But, she found herself in the situation of riding one against two SD Worx riders in the closing kilometers, and she ultimately finished second to Lotte Kopecky in the sprint.
Here is a close look at Van Vleuten’s Canyon Aeroad.
Annemiek van Vleuten’s Canyon Aeroad in Movistar team colors for the classics.
Van Vleuten is on Continental’s latest Grand Prix 5000S TR tubeless tires, which have found a receptive crowd in the WorldTour, including a few riders on teams not sponsored by Continental.
SRAM Red eTap’s wireless derailleur uses a rechargeable battery that can be swapped with the one on the front derailleur. Not that van Vleuten has to worry about that in a race!
A 52t big ring, when paired with SRAM’s 10t cog, makes for a bigger gear than a 57-11.
SRAM’s Quarq power meter calculates left/right data despite not having separate left and right meters.
Look’s Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic weighs 110g with a steel axle or 95g with a titanium axle.
Van Vleuten was racing on 28mm tires, which is the de facto standard for the classics.
Lizard Skin tape comes with the brand’s distinctive plugs.
Fizik’s new Vento Argo 00 has the brand’s ‘Mobius’ monorail instead of the traditional pair of saddle rails.
The new Canyon Aeroad uses Canyon’s width-adjustable CP0018 cockpit, and can’t be used with any other stem.
Van Vleuten rotates her levers in a bit, as is becoming increasingly common in the pro ranks.
On Twitter. And @annemiekvanvleuten on Instagram.
The CP0018 integrated cockpit uses a quill-like retention system, which negates the need for spacers and a top cap above the stem, but which also make the frame incompatible with any other bar/stem set-up.
The three-piece bar can be bolted in three different widths: 370, 390, and 410mm.
The computer mount can be configured for Garmin or Wahoo head units.