Gallery: An in-depth look at the 2021 Unbound Gravel

Nearly 1,000 riders rolled out of Emporia, Kansas at 6 a.m. on June 5 to tackle the 206-mile Unbound Gravel course. (There were also 25-, 50-, and 100-mile races, plus the invite-only 350-mile XL course.)

By the time the 3 a.m. cutoff rolled around, 600 riders had made it back to Emporia.

Wil Matthews was out on course all day, and he captured a multifaceted look at the most important gravel race in the world. Enjoy his photography below.