Gallery: Amber Neben’s time trial bike

Amber Neben is a two-time world champion in the individual time trial.
The 46-year-old is racing in the individual time trial again at the 2021 UCI World Championships on an unbranded Trek Speed Concept, with a Dash saddle, and Princeton CarbonWorks wheels.
Here’s a close look at the American’s bike.
Neben has been on an unbranded Trek Speed Concept for several years. She’s not on the latest edition of the bike which launched earlier in 2021.
No disc brakes here. The front brake is integrated in the top of the fork.
Neben is rolling on a Princeton CarbonWorks Wake 6560 front wheel and Blur 633 disc wheel. The wheels are wrapped with Continental GP5000 tires.
Neben’s front wheel is held in place by a traditional quick-release skewer.
A very short and upturned cockpit puts Neben in a very aerodynamic position.
The Shimano Di2 buttons on the bar extensions are oriented facing away from Neben so she can operate them with her fingers, not her thumbs. That Garmin mount is all custom.
The Di2 junction box can be easily accessed to charge the battery (mounted in the seatpost) as well as to perform system diagnostics.
Neben is riding on the previous generation of the Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, not the newest edition that launched just weeks ago.
A CeramicSpeed OSPW lower pulley wheel should decrease friction drag, perhaps saving Neben a few watts. A piece of tape covering the valve port will save watts in aerodynamic drag.
This chain has been waxed with a friction-reducing coating to save several more watts of drivetrain friction.
A small piece of electrical tape may smooth airflow across an unused water bottle mount.
Careful eyes will note the branding indicating this Speed Concept is fabricated from Trek’s OCLV carbon.
A well-worn Dash saddle offers a lightweight, minimal contact point for Neben.
Speedplay pedals allow Neben to deliver power, and also feature wind-cheating dimples on the surface exposed to the wind.
The saddle setback is dialed-in for Neben’s position while also conforming to UCI regulations.
There’s no guessing who races on this “murdered-out” Trek Speed Concept.