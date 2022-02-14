Gallery: Alexey Lutsenko’s Spanish-gravel-winning Wilier 0 SLR

Despite what Chris Froome may think, gravel segments are increasing becoming a thing in pro road racing. On Sunday, Alexey Lutsenko took the win at the inaugural Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior, which featured 40km of gravel.

This first year race, dubbed as the ‘Spanish Strade Bianche,’ saw riders on their normal road bikes, but many used 28mm tires instead of 25mm, and with lower air pressure than they would for an all-paved day.

Andrew Hood made the trip down to Úbeda from his home in León, Spain, to cover the race, and he took these photos.