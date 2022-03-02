Gallery: Aevolo’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod

Followers of domestic racing will be familiar with the green and yellow livery of Team Aevolo.
A force at the top level of U.S. cyclocross and criterium races, the squad is one of just two American teams focused on under-23 development.
At the end of the 2021 season, the squad graduated a slew of riders.
There are 10 men on the 2022 roster as of now, with Gabriel Shipley and Tristan Jussame returning for another season. They are joined by Toby Klein, Matt Warren, Brooks Wienke, and Luca Scuriatti all of whom are moving up from the junior ranks. And Sean Guydish is also on the roster for 2022.
Here’s a look at Guydish’s Cannondale Supersix Evo with a mix of 11-speed Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 and Ultegra R8050 components.
The Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod is the American bike maker’s all-around aero road bike that’s also lightweight.
It is the same bike that EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Tibco-SVB race.
The Shimano PRO Vibe cockpit, while not stock for this Cannondale, is Aevolo team sponsor-correct.
Although shifting wires and brake lines are routed underneath the bar tape, and not internally in the PRO Vibe handlebars, they still discretely tuck into the head tube, and keep out of the wind.
Another look at the top of the Shimano PRO Vibe cockpit on Sean Guydish’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod.
Arundel provides bar wrap and other accessories for Aevolo.
Those Arundel cages will keep bidons from bouncing out.
A very deep Shimano Dura-Ace front wheel will help Guydish cheat the wind in fast crits.
The Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tire is fast, and in our experience, supple.
If you’re interested in how this tire performed, check out the VeloNews tire testing results.
Guydish’s Selle SMP F30 saddle is slammed all the way back on a post that has setback. The guy must have some long femurs!
A full Shimano drivetrain.
That’s a Shimano Ultegra R8050 front derailleur and a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crank (with a power meter). Yep, Guydish is using an 11-speed setup that’s a mix-and-match of Shimano’s best, and most cost-effective.
The Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8050 rear derailleur performance is almost indistinguishable from the Dura-Ace version, with only a slight weight penalty, and a much lower price tag.
Shimano levers to control the Ultegra Di2 R8050 front and rear mech.
The Shimano Ultegra R8050 disc brake calipers provide nearly identical stopping action as the more-expensive Dura-Ace versions, at a lower cost, and only with a few more grams of weight which is imperceptable once Guydish has this bike moving.
The rear rotor has some wear but still looks to have a lot of life remaining.