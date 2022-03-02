Gallery: Aevolo’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod

Followers of domestic racing will be familiar with the green and yellow livery of Team Aevolo.

A force at the top level of U.S. cyclocross and criterium races, the squad is one of just two American teams focused on under-23 development.

At the end of the 2021 season, the squad graduated a slew of riders.

There are 10 men on the 2022 roster as of now, with Gabriel Shipley and Tristan Jussame returning for another season. They are joined by Toby Klein, Matt Warren, Brooks Wienke, and Luca Scuriatti all of whom are moving up from the junior ranks. And Sean Guydish is also on the roster for 2022.

Here’s a look at Guydish’s Cannondale Supersix Evo with a mix of 11-speed Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 and Ultegra R8050 components.