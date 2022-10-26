Gallery: A women’s race at Big Sugar Gravel

There were many uncertainties coming into Big Sugar Gravel, the last race of the Life Time Grand Prix and for most pro riders, the final event of the year.

How was everyone’s fitness holding up? Would the wind be as awful as forecasted? What would happen in the Grand Prix standings?

One of the most pleasant surprises, and perhaps one that wasn’t on anyone’s mind at the start, was that many elite women would end up racing together for most of the day. Gravel’s hallmark mass start is beloved for many reasons, but it precludes a women’s race in the traditional sense.

After Saturday’s fast, technical, and tactical race, many women said the highlight of their day was racing with one another.

Photographer Linda Guerrette was on course to catch the action, while Wil Matthews got the finish line grabs.