Gallery: A Tour de France rendez-vous on the Grand Colombier

Text by: Photos by: James Startt

Year’s ago, when I first got in the game of bike racing journalism, I asked longtime French professional Yvon Madiot, what was in his opinion France’s hardest climb. I assumed it would be a famed climb from the Tour de France.

“It’s a climb we don’t do very often,” Madiot, who is now a Groupama – FDJ sports director said. “It’s not in the Alps or the Pyrenees. But this climb, le Grand Colombier, that is just so hard.”

Since then, I have covered it for numerous smaller races and the Tour has gone over it occasionally. But they have never finished on le Grand Colombier like they did today. Needless to say, I was excited.

In essence, le Grand Colombier has it all: Steep pitches, narrow roads and spectacular switchbacks with spellbinding views. I know from experience that the best vies come on a series of switchbacks found midway up, and that’s where I stopped. Getting up was easy as not only cars and campers were prohibited, but also cyclists and pedestrians, as the climb in found in one of France’s COVID-19 ‘red zones.’

That said, there were plenty of fans on the roads that led to the climb—including a certain Snow White—and even a few hikers with inside knowledge managed to skirt up obscure pathways to find a spot.

But when the riders charged by under the initiative of the ever-powerful Jumbo Visma team, it was simply a moment of pure bike racing as their persistent tempo proved too much for established climbers like Nairo Quintana and even defending champion Egan Bernal.

But then bicycle racing is like that. And perhaps after today’s stage in the Tour, Yvon Madiot may no longer be the only rider to think that the Grand Colombier in fact, is the hardest climb in France.

 

01stg15_jumbo
Jumbo-Visma crushed the peloton on the Grand Colombier, with Wout van Aert setting an early tempo.
02stg15_bernal_tdf_2020
The day was not kind to Egan Bernal, who lost 7:22 in the general standings after crumbling on the Grand Colombier.
03stg15_cosnefroy
Benoit Cosnefroy kept his polka-dot jersey after targeting KOM points.
04stg15_credit
The Grand Colombier rises above the valley floor, and the twisting road takes riders and other visitors all the way to the top.
05stg15_snow
Snow White was out to cheer on the riders on Sunday.
05stg15_storefront
Fans were prohibited from standing atop the mountain, so they found other ways to follow the action.
06stg15_rolland01_tdf_2020
Pierre Rolland struck out for the stage win but came up short on the Grand Colombier.
07stg15_fans_tdf_2020
A few hearty fans made it to the slopes of the big climb.
08stg15_roglic
Riders navigated the twists and turns at the base of the climb.
09stg15_Powless
EF Pro Cycling rode to help Rigoberto Urán’s efforts for the podium.
10stg15_bernal
Ineos Grenadiers had to slow down for Bernal after he was dropped to try and pace him to the top.
11stg15_peloton
It was a gorgeous day in the Jura Mountains for stage 15.
12stg15_Bonifazio
The long, grinding climbs were unforgiving.
13stg15_fans
It may be September, but it’s still the Tour de France.