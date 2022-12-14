Gallery: A dramatic, snow-filled 2022 Cyclocross National Championship men’s elite race

Snowfall made for a dramatic backdrop at the 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship on Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut, as the elite men took to the start line for the final event of the week.

In a tight, back and forth battle, Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation) held off defending champion Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build), finally reaching the top step of the podium in an event he had placed second three times in a row.

Brunner finished second moments later, while Kerry Werner (Kona Adventure Team) came in a minute back on the pair for third.

VeloNews was on the ground capturing the action.

