Gallery: A dramatic, snow-filled 2022 Cyclocross National Championship men’s elite race

Snowfall made for a dramatic backdrop at the 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship on Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut, as the elite men took to the start line for the final event of the week.
In a tight, back and forth battle, Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation) held off defending champion Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build), finally reaching the top step of the podium in an event he had placed second three times in a row.
Brunner finished second moments later, while Kerry Werner (Kona Adventure Team) came in a minute back on the pair for third.
VeloNews was on the ground capturing the action.
Curtis White elates as he enters the finish straight.
Curtis White (left) was locked in a tight battle with Eric Brunner for most of the race.
Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles) led the race early.
Brunner grabs a new bike in the pits during the particularly muddy race. A mistake here later in the race would provide White an opportunity to pass.
White embraces his fiancée after winning.
The course was slick.
Fans lined descents after the run ups, which provided plenty to see.
A lead group formed on the first lap and stayed together during the second.
Light snow in the morning started to pick up and blanket the course by the men’s race in the afternoon.
White exits the pits.
White navigates the barriers.
Brunner battled early on for positioning.
White leading Brunner on the penultimate lap.
Brunner rides his national champion edition bike for one last race.
Lance Haidet leads the charge up the run up on lap 1.
Brunner exits the pits.
White celebrates his victory.
…and celebrates some more.
Lance Haidet navigates the barriers.
The snow began to accumulate by the end of the race.
White leads Brunner on the penultimate lap.
Snow left everything blanketed after the race.