Gallery: 2022 US Pro Nationals Elite Criteriums

It was a double-double at the 2022 US Pro National Road Race elite criteriums in Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday night as both defending champions, Kendall Ryan and Luke Lamperti, secured a second year in the stars and stripes jerseys.

And both Ryan and Lamperti followed a similar playbook, attacking from the penultimate corner of the final lap to gap their rivals and cruise to an extended victory salute ahead of their rivals.

But before the action kicked off, a majority of the women’s peloton took a knee in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

Photographer Casey B. Gibson was on the ground in Tennessee covering the event for VeloNews.