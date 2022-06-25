Gallery: 2022 US Pro Nationals Elite Criteriums

It was a double-double at the 2022 US Pro National Road Race elite criteriums in Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday night as both defending champions, Kendall Ryan and Luke Lamperti, secured a second year in the stars and stripes jerseys.
And both Ryan and Lamperti followed a similar playbook, attacking from the penultimate corner of the final lap to gap their rivals and cruise to an extended victory salute ahead of their rivals.
But before the action kicked off, a majority of the women’s peloton took a knee in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.
Related
- Lamperti defends title in US criterium nationals
- Kendall Ryan repeats at US Pro Road National Championships elite women’s criterium
Photographer Casey B. Gibson was on the ground in Tennessee covering the event for VeloNews.
A majority of the women’s peloton took a knee during the national anthem in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.
L39ion of Los Angeles controlled the women’s race and finished 1-2-3.
Luke Lamperti had plenty of time to celebrate his win after gapping the bunch through the penultimate corner.
Spectators made it very clear for those watching at home which country’s national championship this race was for.
The men’s L39ion team fared less well than their female teammates, having to expend a lot of energy chasing down breaks to ultimately lose control late to other big teams.
L39ion was well represented in the women’s race.
The crit took place in heart of Knoxville.
The women’s podium of Kendall Ryan, Skyler Schneider, and Ryan’s sister, Alex.
The men’s podium of Luke Lamperti, Gavin Hoover, and Scott McGill. Because Lamperti is still a teenager, they had to forego the champagne celebration.
The men’s race featured breakaways throughout that forced larger teams to put in work to control the race.
Coryn Labecki infiltrated the L39ion leadout but was unable to contend with the strong team late in the race.