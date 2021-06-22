Gallery: 2021 U.S. Pro women’s national road race championships

After a year hiatus, the U.S.A. Cycling Pro national road cycling championships were hotly contested across three disciplines: individual time trial, criterium, and road race.
Olympians rubbed elbows — quite literally — with relatively new racers. There was even a mother-daughter duo on one squad.
Chloé Dygert once again showed she’s the woman to beat in the individual time trial, while veteran racer and two-time world champion Amber Neben proved she still has the power to make the podium. The two will head to Tokyo to race in the Olympics.
The criterium was a show of numbers by Fount Cycling Guild, but Kendall Ryan‘s attack in the final 800 meters of the Friday evening race demonstrated the supremacy of the L39ion of L.A. squad.
The road race brought out the best gravel riders to race against WorldTour racers, and in the end, it was Lauren Stephens‘ of Tibco-SVB winning attack that was the best on the day.
Chloe Dygert returned to form with her win in the time trial.
Defending champion from 2019, Amber Neben continued to ride strong in the time trial, finishing second.
Race winner Kendal Ryan flies through the first corner.
With one lap to go, Kendall Ryan leads Coryn Rivera and sister Alexis Ryan through the start-finish line with the field in full chase mode.
Team DSM’s Megan Jastrab and Coryn Rivera worked together in the women’s criterium.
Taking a corner at speed, Olympian Coryn Rivera in the women’s criterium.
Lauren DeCrescenzo on her long solo breakaway in the road race.
The early break of the day heads up the parkway in the women’s road race.
Taylor Wiles and Leah Thomas on the front of the peloton as they climb Sherrod Street.
Early morning light on the women’s peloton, heading up the parkway.
With only the TV bike for company, Stevens climbs Sherrod Road.
Defending champion Ruth Winder on the front of the final selection for teammate Tayler Wiles.
One of the largest women’s fields in years crosses the Tennessee River on the Gay Street Bridge.
The women’s road race podium of Lauren Stevens on the top step, Coryn Rivera in second, and Veronica Ewars in third.