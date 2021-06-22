Gallery: 2021 U.S. Pro men’s national road race championships

The winners of the 2021 U.S.A. Cycling Pro national road cycling championships were crowned last weekend, in the men’s individual time trial, criterium, and road race.
Olympian Lawson Craddock rode to victory in the individual time trial, while Joey Rosskopf, the national champion in the race against the clock in 2017 and 2018 won his first national championship in the road race.
In the criterium, a crash at 300m to go disrupted L39ion of Los Angeles’ plans, and 18-year-old Luke Lamperti stole an impressive victory.
Lawson Craddock had something to prove at the men’s time trial.
In the last time trial of his professional career, van Garderen had the third-best time behind teammate Lawson Craddock and Chad Haga.
A big crowd lined Gay Street in Knoxville for the first big race in almost two years.
Riders flashed by fans lining the course in Knoxville.
Cory Williams was a favorite in the criterium but was caught in a late crash.
Travis McCabe and Cory Williams kept a close eye on each other all through the evening.
L39ION’s criterium train was on the front and controlling everything until the final lap.
Tejay van Garderen on the start line of his last professional race.
Brent Bookwalter and Chad Haga on the front of the chase in the men’s road race.
In his last national championship, Brent Bookwalter talks with Ian Garrison, who was in one of his first.
In Old Town Knoxville, fans took a relaxed view of the road race.
Old friends Brent Bookwalter and Alex Howes chat in the peloton before things heated up.
Alex Howes leads the peloton up the Sherrod Road climb early in the race.
The peloton crosses the Tennessee River with downtown Knoxville in the distance.
Riders streamed down Gay Street, heading for the Sherrod Road climb.
Riders cheered on by enthusiastic unicorns and other fans on the Sherrod Road climb.
The break got things started early in the race.
On the final climb up Sherrod Road, Alexey Vermuelen, Chad Haga, Brent Bookwalter, and Lawson Craddock try to close down the gap to Rosskopf.
Joey Rosskopf on the attack with one lap to go.
Father’s Day podium for the men’s road race: Joey Rosskopf, Brent Bookwalter with his son, and Kyle Murphy with his son on the third step.