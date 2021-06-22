Gallery: 2021 U.S. Pro men’s national road race championships

The winners of the 2021 U.S.A. Cycling Pro national road cycling championships were crowned last weekend, in the men’s individual time trial, criterium, and road race.

Olympian Lawson Craddock rode to victory in the individual time trial, while Joey Rosskopf, the national champion in the race against the clock in 2017 and 2018 won his first national championship in the road race.

In the criterium, a crash at 300m to go disrupted L39ion of Los Angeles’ plans, and 18-year-old Luke Lamperti stole an impressive victory.