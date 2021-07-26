Gallery: 2021 Olympics men’s and women’s road races

Richard Carapaz was in Japan for barely a week after his third-place finish at the 2021 Tour de France when he won gold in the men’s road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Ecuadorian took victory on the lumpy course, which finished on the Fuji International Speedway, while Wout van Aert bested Tadej Pogačar by a tire width with a well-timed bike throw at the line.

A day later, the relatively unknown Austrian Anna Kiesenhofer who had been a pro with Lotto-Soudal Ladies several years ago, stunned the cycling world with a surprise victory in the women’s road race, after escaping in a breakaway that formed at the start of the race.

Annemiek van Vlueten crossed the line in second place some 75 seconds behind — and even raised her arms thinking she had won — while Elisa Longo Borghini rode into her second Olympic bronze medal.