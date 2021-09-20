Gallery: 2021 elite men’s world championship individual time trial

While the Belgians did not sweep the podium at the 2021 elite men’s world championship individual time trial, they did nab two of the three places.
Filippo Ganna successfully defended his title while Wout van Aert added yet another silver medal to his massive collection of second-place finishes.
Remco Evenepoel rode into third place, which he considered a “win” after crashing and falling nearly 10m off a bridge nearly a year ago at Il Lombardia.
A warm day in Belgium, and thousands of fans rode their bikes to the start in Knokke-Heist.
The crowd in the beach resort town of Knokke-Heist waited for the start.
Fans were filling the Fan Zone at the finish five hours before the start of the time trial.
One of the many Remco fans in the crowd.
Lawson Craddock early in the time trial. He finished in 18th place
USA’s Brandon McNulty was an early starter. He ultimately finished in 22nd place.
Stefan Küng was a co-favorite to win, but he finished in fifth place.
Remco Evenpoel in his ultra tuck time trialing position.
One of the television motos followed home favorite Wout van Aert for most of the race.
Showing his powerful TT form, van Aert just missed the top step of the podium for the second time in a year.
Filippo Ganna trailed at early checkpoints in the open fields of Flanders.
Ganna made up time in the second half of the race and defended his world championship status.
Remco Evenpoel acknowledges the huge cheers for him on the podium.
The elite men’s time trial podium (left to right) of champion Wout van Aert, Filippo Ganna, and Remco Evenpoel.