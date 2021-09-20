Gallery: 2021 elite men’s world championship individual time trial

While the Belgians did not sweep the podium at the 2021 elite men’s world championship individual time trial, they did nab two of the three places.

Filippo Ganna successfully defended his title while Wout van Aert added yet another silver medal to his massive collection of second-place finishes.

Remco Evenepoel rode into third place, which he considered a “win” after crashing and falling nearly 10m off a bridge nearly a year ago at Il Lombardia.