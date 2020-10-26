Gallery: 100 years of Colombus tubing and Cinelli bikes

The third of a three-part series originally conceived to mark the centennial of Colombus tubes in 2019, the exhibit was postponed indefinitely as Milan, like much of northern Italy was forced into a severe lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first exhibit Flessibili Splendori: Columbus and Tubular furniture, that opened last fall, focused on the prevalent use of the company’s highly reputed steel tubing in modern furniture design, as the company had a close working relationship with the German-led Bauhaus school between the World Wars. Anima d’Accacio: Columbus e il design della bicicletta, which ran until January 19, focused on the evolution of the bicycle itself and many iconic bikes—like Roger De Vlaeminck’s Gios from Paris-Roubaix or Francesco Moser’s hour-record bike—were on display.

And although it was postponed for months, Traguardo Volante is finally on display.