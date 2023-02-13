Gallery: 10 years of adventure and irreverence at the Rock Cobbler

Pete Stetina has done a lot of gravel races — and he puts on his own event, too — so it means a lot when he says that the Rock Cobbler is “the coolest gravel course out there.”

On Saturday, hundreds of riders gathered for the cult favorite event in Bakersfield, California, where the aforementioned course delivered in the adventure department.

From steep climbs and swoopy singletrack to man-made obstacles like a kiddle pool full of plastic balls and well, someone’s living room, the 10th anniversary of the Rock Cobbler was fun for all and fast for others — like Stetina, who finished a close second to World Cup pro Christopher Blevins.

Anna Yamauchi, another Californian who rides for Specialized, won the women’s race; she and Blevins both took home custom-made axes for their victories (race director Sam Ames believes in useful race swag and podium prizes).

If you followed the race news last year, you’re probably wondering if there were any bull-on-rider encounters this year — Ames reported that there were not. He hired extra cowboys and moto drivers to ensure rider safety through the ranch properties on course, and aside from one personal encounter with a “frisky” young bull, all livestock was dodged.

“It was a great day of people on bikes having a good time, laughing, and here for the adventure,” Ames said.