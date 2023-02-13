Become a Member

Gallery: 10 years of adventure and irreverence at the Rock Cobbler

Christopher Blevins and Anna Yamauchi take top honors after riding through kiddie pools, private ranches, and someone's living room

Text by: Photos by: Various

Pete Stetina has done a lot of gravel races — and he puts on his own event, too — so it means a lot when he says that the Rock Cobbler is “the coolest gravel course out there.”

On Saturday, hundreds of riders gathered for the cult favorite event in Bakersfield, California, where the aforementioned course delivered in the adventure department.

From steep climbs and swoopy singletrack to man-made obstacles like a kiddle pool full of plastic balls and well, someone’s living room, the 10th anniversary of the Rock Cobbler was fun for all and fast for others — like Stetina, who finished a close second to World Cup pro Christopher Blevins.

Anna Yamauchi, another Californian who rides for Specialized, won the women’s race; she and Blevins both took home custom-made axes for their victories (race director Sam Ames believes in useful race swag and podium prizes).

If you followed the race news last year, you’re probably wondering if there were any bull-on-rider encounters this year — Ames reported that there were not. He hired extra cowboys and moto drivers to ensure rider safety through the ranch properties on course, and aside from one personal encounter with a “frisky” young bull, all livestock was dodged.

“It was a great day of people on bikes having a good time, laughing, and here for the adventure,” Ames said.

 

Photo: Wil Matthews

Race director Sam Ames grew up in Bakersfield, and “never in a million years” did he think he’d form partnerships with ranchers in the area who’d let hundreds of cyclists through their properties.

“They absolutely love the event,” Ames said.

Photo: Kris Hull

Event weekend kicks off with with barrel racing on Friday night.

Photo: Kris Hull

Christopher Blevins did not win, however — those honors go to Lance Haidet of L39ION of Los Angeles.

Photo: Pure Gravel

Race day dawned cool and overcast, but the sun was out by the end of the day.

Photo: Melissa Roselman

The race begins and ends with a long stretch of paved bike path along the Kern River.

Photo: Kris Hull

Then, after only a dozen miles, riders dip through Randy Martin’s living room.

Photo: Kris Hull

It wasn’t the first time, either — Ames said that the Martin’s house was also featured on course “the first time we rode through a house.”

Photo: Pure Gravel

Fresh baked goods on hand.

Photo: Kris Hull

Pro John Borstelmann after clearing the foyer.

Photo: Kris Hull

The rolling green hills northeast of the city are always a treat in early February.

Photo: Wil Matthews

They’re also impossibly technical, as most of the ‘trails’ are cow paths.

Photo: Pure Gravel

Fifth place finisher Ian Lopez de San Roman looks smooth through the kiddie pools.

Photo: Wil Matthews

You heard it here first: Anna Yamauchi is one to watch. Not only was the 22-year-old the first woman to finish, she was 16th overall.

Photo: Pure Gravel

This guy is lucky enough to be her partner.

Photo: Pure Gravel

Stetina, on the hunt for Blevins, who dropped the competition on a downhill at the midpoint of the race and maintained a two-minute gap until the last 10 miles.

Photo: Taylor Chase

Top of the podium: Blevins, Ames, and Yamauchi.