EF Education-TIBCO-SVB trains in Calpe ahead of season-opener

EF Education-Tibco SVB is making its final tweaks ahead of the 2022 season.
The American team has been in Calpe, Spain, lately as it prepares for its debut as a Women’s WorldTeam at the five-day Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fémines.
EF Education-Tibco SVB is one of two American teams to have stepped into the WorldTour this season with Human Powered Health the second to do so.
In addition to the new title sponsor for this year, the squad has a whole host of new partners, including Rapha, Cannondale, POC, and WHOOP. Wahoo Fitness has also recently come on board as a new partner.
The team has been racing with big success at Continental level as Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and it will be hoping for even more in 2022.
Following its opener in Valencia, the team will head to Belgium for the first of the classics at the Omloop Het Niewsblad and Omloop Het Hageland.
As with the rest of the top-14 teams in the women’s peloton, it will make its WorldTour debut at Strade Bianche on March 5.
The EF Education-Tibco SVB team has 14 riders on its roster for the 2022 season, including two national champions. Lauren Stephens is the reigning American national road race champion and Omer Shapira is the Israeli national champion. Also on the team are Lizzy Banks, Letizia Borghesi, Krista Doebel-Hickok, Tanja Erath, Veronica Ewers, Kathrin Hammes, Clara Honsinger, Emma Langley, Emily Joy Newsom, Sara Poidevin, Abi Smith, and Magdeleine Vallieres-Mills.
EF Education took on the title sponsor role for the team for 2022 as it looked to step up into the WorldTour, while long-term sponsors Tibco and Silicon Valley Bank maintained their support of the squad. The team is one of two from the US moving up to the WorldTour this season after Human Powered Health also successfully applied for a spot.
The team launched its new-look kit back in January. The pink look that has become a well-known part of the men’s EF Education-EasyPost team was brought over but it has been given a few small tweaks to set it apart.
As well as taking on EF Education as a primary sponsor, the team has also gained a number of other key sponsors that were working with the men’s squad. Apparel manufacturer Rapha, helmet maker POC, technology company WHOOP, and bike manufacturer Cannondale have all come on board to supply the team.
Joining the WorldTour guarantees the team entry into all of the biggest races on the calendar and ensures that the riders have a minimum salary and a string of other benefits.
EF Education-Tibco SVB will make its season debut at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fémines on February 17. It will then head to Omloop Het Niewsblad and Omloop Het Hageland in Belgium.
The team has been training on the roads of Calpe in southern Spain to get the riders ready for racing later this month.