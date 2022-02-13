EF Education-TIBCO-SVB trains in Calpe ahead of season-opener

EF Education-Tibco SVB is making its final tweaks ahead of the 2022 season.

The American team has been in Calpe, Spain, lately as it prepares for its debut as a Women’s WorldTeam at the five-day Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fémines.

EF Education-Tibco SVB is one of two American teams to have stepped into the WorldTour this season with Human Powered Health the second to do so.

In addition to the new title sponsor for this year, the squad has a whole host of new partners, including Rapha, Cannondale, POC, and WHOOP. Wahoo Fitness has also recently come on board as a new partner.

The team has been racing with big success at Continental level as Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and it will be hoping for even more in 2022.

Following its opener in Valencia, the team will head to Belgium for the first of the classics at the Omloop Het Niewsblad and Omloop Het Hageland.

As with the rest of the top-14 teams in the women’s peloton, it will make its WorldTour debut at Strade Bianche on March 5.