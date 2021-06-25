Disruption Gallery: The new Sagan Collection from Specialized

He’s gone sparkly gold, rainbow-splattered, and full-on glitter in past collections. Now, Peter Sagan‘s latest batch of Specialized products in the new Sagan Collection features much more subtle aesthetics. The ‘Sagan Collection – Disruption’ launches today on the eve of the Tour de France, with special edition bikes, helmets, shoes, and clothing.

Sagan himself will be racing the new Sagan Collection S-Works Tarmac SL7 at the Tour Saturday.

“This year’s Sagan collection is about finding beauty and simplicity in disruption. We looked at the humans who made waves in cycling during the ’70s time period, both men and women who were being disruptive enough to break the status quo,” Specialized principle concept designer Kayla Clarot said in a release. “Specialized was founded in 1974 and we are constantly inspired by the attention to detail in graphic design and the richness of color coming out of an era full of change.”

The new set of Sagan products includes three bikes: an S-Works Aethos, an Aethos, and an S-Works Tarmac SL7. There are also Sagan Collection – Disruption helmets, shoes, and clothing.

Below is a gallery of the new pieces, plus photography of one of Sagan’s race bikes for the 2021 Tour de France.